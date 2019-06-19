Bella Thorne Slams Whoopi Goldberg For Shaming Over Nude Photos

Bella Thorne slammed Whoopi Goldberg after the View co-host criticized the 21-year-old for having nude photos on her phone.

Bella recently posted the racy pics on her social media accounts in an effort to "take the power back" from a hacker, who threatened to leak them.

But Whoopi had no sympathy for the young actress. On the View today, the 63-year-old said, "I don't care how old you are... You don't take nude photos of yourself." She added, "Once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it's available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don't know that in 2019, that this is an issue, I'm sorry, you don't get to do that."

Video of Bella Thorne Breaks Down in Tears Over Whoopi Goldberg&#039;s Response to Her Sharing Intimate Photos

In an emotional video, Bella fired back. Through tears, she said, "Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they're disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you."

Bella says she's reconsidering going on the View, because she doesn't want to be "beaten down by a bunch of older women."