The Beatles 'Abbey Road' 50th Anniversary Lands At #3 On Billboard 200

After re-entering the British chart at number-one on Friday, The Beatles’ Abbey Road will rise to number-three on this week's Billboard 200 when the chart is officially released on Tuesday.

Paul McCartney tweeted, “It’s hard to believe that Abbey Road still holds up after all these years. But then again it’s a bloody cool album."

The 50th anniversary reissue of the album comes in behind releases by rappers DaBaby and Post Malone with 81,000 equivalent album units, of which 70,000 were in actual sales.

IWant you. how cool is that love peace and love. --✌️--❤️----------☮️ pic.twitter.com/wq3t5zJSnx — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 4, 2019

Originally released on September 26, 1969, Abbey Road spent 11 non-consecutive weeks at number-one between November 1st, 1969 and January 30th, 1970. The album was last in the Top 10 the week of April 25th, 1970.

The number-three position matches the peak of 2017's Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band 50th anniversary reissue. Last year's 50th anniversary reissue of The White Album peaked at number-six.

In an interview for the band's 30th anniversary in 1999, producer George Martin told us it was his favorite Beatles album that he produced.