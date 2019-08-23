Caught On Camera: Porch Pirate Bear Nabs Chewy Package

A Pennsylvania family’s home security camera captured the moment a bear wandered onto their porch and stole a box of mail-order dog food. The Newman family shared video of the bear grabbing the box from their front porch in Thornhurst and dragging it off into the woods. The family said the box was from Chewy, a mail-order dog food company operated by PetSmart. The Newmans shared the video footage with Chewy, which offered to send a replacement box of dog food.

Video of Bear Steals Package from Chewy Right off Family&#039;s Porch