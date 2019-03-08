Be In A Made-For-TV Christmas Movie Based In Frankenmuth

If you love Made-For-TV Christmas movies and have always wanted to be in one of the movies, now is your time!! A movie production company will be in Frankenmuth filiming a new movie and they are looking for background extras.

Producers are looking for people of all ages, race and gender to be featured as residents and shoppers between March 6-10 and March 13-16.

Anyone interested can email [email protected] with their name, availability and a headshot. Production does not require people to be available every day. The positions are unpaid.