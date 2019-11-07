Bartender Gets A Lotto Ticket As A Tip That Was A $50,000 Winner

A Missouri bartender won $50,000 after receiving the winning Powerball ticket as a tip. Taylor Russey, 33, revealed that a regular costumer at her job at Bleacher’s Bar in O’Fallon buys lottery tickets for other regulars and leaves them along with a cash tip for the workers. Russey had received a Powerball ticket and a cash tip on October 18th by the customer. Then the following day, Bleacher’s Bar’s Lottery terminal alerted the staff that a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at the establishment. Russey said, “I was like, ‘Guys, who won all this money and didn’t tell anybody?’ She then remembered the tip she received and scanned it and the bar’s lottery terminal. That’s when she realized she won. Russey said that she has no plans on spending money on anything extravagant, but she will use it to get dental work done. She said, “I’m not that kind of person. And this is not going to sustain me for the rest of my life. I still have to work.”