Bachelorette Parties Ruined Because Of The NFL Draft

April 29, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend in Nashville, the NFL Draft took place and close to a million people were in Downtown Nashville to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to the NFL season. However, there were a few people that were not happy. This happened to a few groups of ladies who planned bachelorette parties in Nashville in the same weekend. Some didn't have an issue, being NFL fans, the draft added to their fun. But, There were a few ladies who were not so impressed with the crowds...

 

