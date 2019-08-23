Hospital Celebrates 'Wizard of Oz' Anniversary By Dressing Newborns As Characters

If the Wizard of Oz was as cute as these babies, maybe he wouldn't of hidden behind the big curtain (Sorry.. .I should of said Spoiler Alert). A hospital in Pittsburgh is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the beloved film by dressing four newborn babies as the characters from the film. Posted on the hospital Facebook, Baby Dorthy, Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion are the most adorable in all of Oz! The only thing missing is a puppy Toto.