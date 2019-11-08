LISTEN: John Legend's "Baby It's Cold Outside" Has Been Released

John Legend has officially dropped the deluxe edition of his album “A Legendary Christmas” and his new “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” duet with Kelly Clarkson. Legend rewrote the lyrics to the classic song with Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell to address the controversial lyrics that people consider to be about date rape. In the original version of the song, the female character is trying to leave while the male character continuously tries to get her to stay. In the new version, John is completely encouraging of Kelly leaving and even calls her a driver and tells her to text when she gets home. The new tracks on the album also include “This Christmas,” “My Favorite Things” and “Christmas in New Orleans.”

Video of John Legend - Baby, It&#039;s Cold Outside (Official Audio) ft. Kelly Clarkson