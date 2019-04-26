'Avengers' Scarlett Johansson Considering A Career In Politics

The Avengers: Endgame star sat down with Marc Malkin for his new film podcast, The Big Ticket, and revealed that she's considering a career in politics. “Maybe some time in the future," ScarJo says. “I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t.”

The actress made another revelation -- she hasn't seen Endgame. The star, who plays Black Widow in the franchise, said, “One thing I can say is that my hope is…this is a cathartic experience for the audience. I hope that it has a bittersweet, satisfying feeling for people.”