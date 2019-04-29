'Avengers: Endgame' Shatters All Box-Office Records With $1.2 BILLION Opening Weekend

The Top 5 movies this weekend:

1. Avengers: Endgame - $350 million

2. Captain Marvel - $8.1 million

3. The Curse of La Llorona - $7.5 million

4. Breakthrough - $6.3 million

5. Shazam! - $5.5 million

Avengers: Endgame has re-written the box-office record books. The Marvel flick was expected to score the highest-grossing opening -- but it destroyed expectations with a $350 million domestic debut and $1.2 billion global premiere.

Among the records Endgame shattered: Largest Thursday Previews ($60 million), Largest Friday, Opening Day and Single Day ($156.7 million), Highest Per Theater Average for a Wide Opening ($75,075 / 4,662 theaters), Fastest to $300 Million (3 Days) and International Opening Weekend ($859 million).

It's already the 18th highest-grossing movie of all time.

And if that isn't enough -- Marvel also has the weekend's number-two movie. In an incredibly distant second, Captain Marvel -- who also appears in Endgame -- jumped from fourth to second with $8.1 million. The movie has made $413.6 million.