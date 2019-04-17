AVENGERS: ENDGAME: Directors Ask Fans Not to Spoil Movie

The directors of Avengers: Endgame promise a “surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga” -- but they don't want fans talking about it.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Anthony and Joe Russo asked “the greatest fans in the world” not to blab about the plot points. They write, “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

Endgame opens April 26th.