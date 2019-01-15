Artist Creates Solar Powered Project That Plays Toto's "Africa" In Africa

"Africa" has become a permanent part of the continent it's named for.

A Namibian artist has set up a desert installation run by solar energy that continuously plays Toto's 1980s classic.

Max Siedentopf tells the BBC he "wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit 'Africa' in Africa." Still, he admits that not everyone appreciates his tribute. He says some of his countrymen "love it and some say it's probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that's a great compliment."

Six speakers are patched into the solo powered mp3 player that continuously repeats the single-song playlist.