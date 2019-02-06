Army Vet Adopts Dog He Served With In Afghanistan

An Army veteran who spent years trying to adopt the bomb-sniffing dog he served with in Afghanistan finally was able to welcome the now 11-year-old Belgian Malinois into his home last week. Joe Steenbeke spent nearly a year in Afghanistan as a handler with the Tactical Explosive Detective Dog program, where he worked with the dog, named Tess. But when Steenbeke's tour ended in February 2013, he only had a few minutes to say goodbye to Tess. While Steenbeke tried for years to adopt Tess, she went on to serve in the Connecticut National Guard. Their reunion finally came through with a lot of paperwork and with help from several groups, as well as help from Rep. Jackie Walorski's office.

Last year, I got a remarkable letter from a veteran’s wife asking for help. Today I celebrated with them after Joe Steenbeke was finally reunited with Tess, the bomb-sniffing dog he served with in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/zVooBMdoyv — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) February 4, 2019