'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Run Over By Bulldozer While Protesting In Hawaii

Jason Momoa has a strange reason for delaying production of his next superhero movie. The star was injured by a piece of construction equipment.

In an Instagram post, he writes, “Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS IS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else.”

Jason has been protesting the construction of a giant telescope on land considered sacred to native Hawaiians. In another post, he asked fans to support the cause, writing, “During this time, we are trying to unite both Kānaka and Hawaii born peoples alike to protect not only the Mauna, but also our way of life and greatest natural resources in Hawaii as a whole.”

Aquaman 2 is set to open on December 16th, 2022.