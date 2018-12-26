Aquaman Makes Big Splash In Weekend Box Office

The Top 5 movies this weekend:

1. Aquaman - $67.4 million

2. Mary Poppins Returns - $22.2 million

3. Bumblebee - $21 million

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - $16.7 million

5. The Mule - $10 million

Aquaman swam past the competition at the crowded weekend box office to open at number-one. The superhero flick earned $67.4 million between Friday and Sunday, easily beating the four other new releases. According to Box Office Mojo, Aquaman's tally ranks as one of the Top 10 December openings of all-time and sixth best in the DC Extended Universe.

On Monday, Christmas Eve, Aquaman added nearly $11-million more to its undersea coffers.

The Disney reboot Mary Poppins Returns ($22.2 million) and the Transformers installmen Bumblebee ($21 million) debuted in second and third, respectively. Bumblee did another $3.75 million in business on Monday, while Mary sailed to another $9 million in ticket sales.

Last weekend's top movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, dropped to fourth with $16.7 million. Including Monday's snare, it's earned $68 million so far.

The Clint Eastwood drama The Mule went from second to fifth with $10 million, with its total gross closing in on $37.5 million.

The weekend's other new releases finished outside the Top 5. The Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Second Act landed in seventh with $6.5 million, while the Steve Carell drama Welcome to Marwen, was ninth with $2.4 million.