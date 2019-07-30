Apple's Siri Routinely Records You Having Sex

You might want to leave your iPhone outside of your bedroom. A quality-control contractor told The Guardian that Apple's "Siri" automated assistant routinely records people having sex, along with discussing sensitive information. Siri is built into the iPhone, Apple Watch, and HomePod smart speaker, and the contractor says, "These recordings [of sensitive information> are accompanied by user data showing location, contact details, and app data." This person also noted that these inadvertent recordings were most often made by the Apple Watch, and the HomePod. Apple says that less than one percent of these recordings get randomly reviewed by its contractors "to improve Siri and dictation" and assured people that "Siri responses are analyzed in secure facilities and all reviewers are under the obligation to adhere to Apple's strict confidentiality requirements."

