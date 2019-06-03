Apple To Shutdown iTunes

June 3, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

Apple founder Steve Jobs introduces iTunes. Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images

On Friday it was reported that Apple will be shutting down iTunes. The service, which launched in 2003, revolutionized the music industry. 

On Monday, Apple will hold it's annual developer conference where the announcement is expected. Allegedly what will happen, iTunes ill be offered in three different apps. One app for music, one for TV and one for podcasts. 

