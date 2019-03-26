Apple Debuts Stream Service With Big Name Celebs

Apple announced its own TV and movie streaming service yesterday (March 25th), saying that it will feature original shows and movies and be available this fall. Among them will be: documentaries created by Oprah Winfrey; a show about TV morning talk shows starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell; a futuristic drama with Jason Momoa; and a science fiction show called Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg. Apple, which is looking to diversify as sales of the iPhone have been declining, also announced a news subscription service that will give access to 300 magazines and a few major newspapers for $10 a month, and a new Apple credit card.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon took to the stage at Apple’s event in Cupertino, California Monday, where they dished on their new show, The Morning Show. Witherspoon said: "We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows. It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters." Aniston added: "All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I'm really excited about it. So, we can't wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up."