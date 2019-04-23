Anti-Poaching Rangers Take Awesome Selfies With Gorillas They Protect

Amazing photos of two anti-poaching rangers at Virunga National Park in Congo have become part of the family with a group of gorillas. There are 600 rangers deidcated to protecting the gorillas from poachers looking to kill the beautiful creatures. Two of the rangers are going viral because they snapped a few of the coolest pics. In the first, one of the rangers takes a selfie with two gorillias standing upright and looking at the camera. By theway... are they smiling or is it just us?

In the second photo, another ranger gets up close and personal with the gorillas.

You can see more photos and learn more about the gorillas HERE