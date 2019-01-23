Anne Hathaway Reveals Why She Isn't Drinking … For The Next 18 Years

Anne Hathaway is taking the Dry January trend and running well into the next decade with it. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she revealed that she has made the decision to stay sober for the next 18 years. She hatched the plan after going to a meeting hungover and hating it.

She came up with 18 years, because she has a 2-year-old son, Jonathan, who needs a lot of attention.

“I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in the house just because I don’t totally don’t love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning,” she said.

The hangovers became an issue, she says, after hanging with Serenity co-star Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves. The trip toured rum bars on an island near Madagascar, which sounds awesome, but ….

Hathways told DeGeneres: "I don't remember. I have no idea."

She continued: "They're both cool, and I just can't drink as much as them. We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda – have you guys ever had to do a meeting hungover? I was just kinda stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character."