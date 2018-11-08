Amazon is Mailing Out a Holiday Toy Catalog

Internet-age Amazon is going old school this Christmas, creating a holiday toy catalog that it will be mailing out to millions of customers starting this month. The 70-page catalog, called, "A Holiday of Play," is a first for Amazon, which says it will contain its "favorite picks for every baby, kid, tween, and teen." Some products are displayed with a QR code, so shoppers can use their Amazon app to put the product right into their shopping cart, and to browse through recommendations of similar toys. The move isn't as weird as it seems. Vox writes that as the cost to target customers on social media has increased, more and more digital companies are turning to old-school mail.