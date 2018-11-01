Alex Trebek Becomes 5th Member Of KISS For Halloween

Gene Simmons, in full KISS regalia, presented the clues during one round of Jeopardy on Tuesday night.

Host Alex Trebek also got into the spirit of the day by dressing as "The Demon" in order to shoot a promo for the show.

Video of Happy Halloween From Gene Simmons and Alex Trebek | JEOPARDY!

One of the clues Simmons gave was to guess the name of the Halloween classic written by Bobby "Boris" Pickett, which of course is "Monster Mash."

On Tuesday night, during a radio broadcast in New York, Simmons led the other members of KISS, along with host Jim Kerr -- legendary New York disc jockey and an inductee this year into the National Radio Hall of Fame -- in an a cappella version of "Monster Mash."

Simmons and KISS spent Halloween aboard their annual cruise, which departed Miami in the early evening.