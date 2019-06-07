Alec Baldwin Is "Done" Playing President Trump On SNL

After three years and one Emmy, Alec Baldwin is "done" playing Donald Trump.

Asked by USA Today if he'll return to SNL next season, Alec says, "I can't imagine I would do it again. I just can't."

The actor, who started impersonating the president in late 2016, says, "They should find somebody who wants to do it." He names Darrell Hammond and Anthony Atamanuik as possible replacements.

The 61-year-old father of five now plans to spend his Saturdays with his children. He says, "SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that's time with my kids."