Airlines Apologizes After Employee Mocks Child Named Abcde

A mom from Texas claims an agent of Southwest Airlines mocked her five-year-old daughter’s name… which is Abcde, pronounced “ab-city.” They were reportedly preparing to board a flight to El Paso at John Wayne Airport in Orange County when the incident occurred.

According to Traci Redford, she was preparing to board a flight when the gate agent took a picture of the boarding pass with her daughter’s name on it, allegedly even posting it to Facebook. Redford also says the agent was laughing and pointing to them while talking to other employees, presumably still making fun of her five-year-old’s name. Although a friend of hers apparently reported the Facebook post to the airline, Redford adds they haven’t heard anything back.

That is, until now. Southwest Airlines has issued a statement apologizing for the incident. “We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect,” the statement reads. “The post is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility we expect from all of our Employees.”

The airline adds that they’ve “followed up with the employee involved,” but haven’t disclosed when actions they’re taking.