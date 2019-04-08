AEROSMITH: Rockin' Las Vegas

Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency got underway Saturday with a mostly hit-filled 16 song set.

The audience at the 5,400-seat Park Theater at Park MGM was warmed up with a half-hour documentary about the band, featuring interviews with them and some of their celebrated friends.

For the residency, the venue features a unique immersive sound system, which includes 230 speakers, around four times as many as a typical stadium tour show might use. There''s some fan shot video of the show on YouTube.

Video of Aerosmith &quot; Train Kept A Rollin &quot; Live 4/6/2019 Park MGM Las Vegas

Aerosmith will play 34 more Deuces Are Wild dates in Las Vegas this year and also do multiple-night stints at MGM properties in National Harbor, Maryland; Atlantic City, New Jersey and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Opening-night setlist:

1. Train Kept 'A-Rollin

2. Mama Kin

3. Back In The Saddle

4. Kings And Queens

5. Sweet Emotion

6. Hangman Jury

7. Seasons Of Wither

8. Stop Messin' Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)

9. Cryin'

10. Livin On The Edge

11. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

12. Love In An Elevator

13. Toys In The Attic

14. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

15. Dream On

16. Walk This Way