Adam Levine Defends Super Bowl Appearance

Adam Levine skipped a pre-Super Bowl press conference. He said the NFL canceled it. So on Thursday in Atlanta, Adam for a cozy interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He said, (quote) “No one thought about it more than I did.” Then he agreed to take the half-time stage knowing Maroon 5 would face a backlash.

Rihanna and Cardi B declined invitations to perform at the Super Bowl out of solidarity to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Adam Levine promised on Entertainment Tonight that the people who kneel in protest with Kaepernick “will be heard. That’s all I want to say because I don’t want to spoil anything.”

Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.