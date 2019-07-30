16-Year-Old Wins $3 Million By Winning Fortnite World Championship

July 30, 2019
Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Many kids across the country spent the weekend playing Fortnite, but only one of them won $3 million for doing it better than everyone else.

16-year-old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf of Pennsylvania was crowned the winner of the inaugural Fortnite World Cup on Sunday in New York. Giersdorf blew away the competition, finishing with 59 points -- 26 points ahead of the second place finisher. He took hope the trophy and the $3 million prize.

