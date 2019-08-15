15-Year-Old Tweets From Smart Fridge After Mom Takes Her Phone Away

If you're going to ban your kid from using electronics you'll want to take into account whether or not you have a smart fridge. Fifteen-year-old Twitter user "Dorothy" caught the internet's attention earlier this month as she documented how her mom kept taking away her gadgets, leaving her unable to tweet. She first tweeted, "im leaving forever. My mom took my phone. ill miss u all sm. im crying. Goodbye," from her Nintendo 3DS on August 4th. Later that day her mom seemingly noticed she was using her Nintendo and announced on Twitter that her account "will be shut down now." On August 5th, however, another tweet appeared on the account, where the teen revealed she was tweeting from her Wii U. But on August 8th she tweeted, "I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all my electronics again." LG Electronics, maker of the smart fridge, caught wind of Dorothy's story and started the hashtag #FreeDorothy, which has since gone viral.

I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again. — dorothy -- (@thankunext327) August 8, 2019