A 100 Year Old Law Has FINALLY Been Overturned...Thanks To A 9-Year-Old

Thanks to 9-year-old Dane Best, a 100-year-old law has finally been overturned. In his hometown of Severance Colorado, it has been illegal to throw snowballs. Yes, Snowballs.

The outdated law classifies snowballs as "missiles." When Dane heard of this law he and his parents took to city hall to plead their case for the lift on the ban. The city voted unanimously to lift the ban and Dane says his fisrt target has already been selected... his baby brother.