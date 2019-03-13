(Virginia Lottery via AP)

Woman Picks Matching Numbers 30 Times To Win Lottery Game

March 13, 2019
Categories: 
Features

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000.

Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers "a couple of times during the day." She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.

The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000.

Brown says she "nearly had a heart attack."

She's considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.
 

Tags: 
Virginia Lottery
Virginia
lottery
Matching Numbers
Deborah Brown

Recent Podcast Audio
Stephen & JoAnne suggest new movies for Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin WOMCFM: On-Demand
MEL's Toffee Debuts At Comerica Park WOMCFM: On-Demand
Detroit Radio Legend Dick Purtan Was "Teammates" With Ted Lindsay WOMCFM: On-Demand
Ranking of area codes that listen to Beau in the afternoon. WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne shares funny letters she & her sister wrote as little girls to their parents WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former Detroit PD Chief Ike McKinnon WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes