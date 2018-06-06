Woman 'Impregnated' By Squid After Eating Raw Seafood

Now you know why there are warnings at the bottom of menus telling of the dangers from consuming raw or undercooked foods.

A woman needed medical attention after her tongue became impregnated after eating raw seafood.

The 63-year-old from South Korea consumed barely cooked squid that didn't have its internal organs removed.

Doctors found "12 small, white spindle-shaped, bug-like" sperm bags embedded in her tongue and gums, which required immediate attention to remove them.

According to the report in the Journal of Parasitology, doctors are not sure how the sperm had managed to embed itself.