Woman Gets 6-Foot Receipt After Buying 3 Items At CVS [IMAGE]

(104.3 WOMC) -- Now that’s a lot of coupons.

A D.C. woman has Twitter in stitches after sharing a photo of a CVS receipt that appears to be six feet long, which she received after purchasing just three items at the pharmacy and retail convenience chain.

Some personal news: CVS gave me a 5’8” receipt today pic.twitter.com/75dPvFQvDK — Emma Keane (@eckeane) October 3, 2018

In early October, Emma Keane shared the funny shot to Twitter in a post that has since been liked over 500 times and sparked many comments.

“Some personal news: CVS gave me a 5’8” receipt today,” she wrote on the social platform, confirming that she is 5' 8 and was holding the slip of paper coupons “up high.”

i literally purchased three items. wut — Emma Keane (@eckeane) October 5, 2018

Fox News says it reached out to CVS for a comment, but the company has not replied.