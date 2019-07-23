Woman Fires Gun After Receiving Cold Fries

Normally when you receive a cold bag of fast food, you go back and speak to the staff. But a Georgia woman had a better idea on how to rectify her order.

After lodging a complaint on Monday that her fries were too cold, the manager at a Garden City McDonald's went to grab a new batch.

Perhaps taking too long for her tastes, the woman marched into the kitchen and fired off a shot into the restaurant's floor, then left.

Police were able to catch up with her a short time later, taking her into custody with no incident, say news reports.

(via WTOC)