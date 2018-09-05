Woman Defends Dipping Chicken In Soda After Video Goes Viral

(104.3 WOMC) - A woman is defending herself after going viral for committing a food crime against chicken tenders.

The unsuspecting tennis fan was caught on camera dipping a chicken tender in her soda cup Monday at the U.S. Open. ESPN posted the video clip on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

So this happened at the US Open today... -- pic.twitter.com/fRDmpd3YWE — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2018

The woman, later identified as Alexa Greenfield of New York, explained her food habit in an interview Tuesday.

"My dad started me with [dipping chicken fingers in soda> I think to cool it down, but I just loved the taste and kept going," she told Fox News. "Once I got older, I gave it up for a while, assuming it would be way too weird to bring it into adulthood."

But she eventually decided to bring back the curious combo – and social media users aren't quite sure what to make of it. While some commenters were just confused, others were appalled.

Wait.

Dipping chicken fingers in Coke?

Is this a thing? https://t.co/FDEh49Tb1P — James Aydelott☂✈ (@jamesaydelott) September 5, 2018

Who ever dips chicken fingers in their coke deserves to go to jail — nicole savini-- (@nicolesavini) September 5, 2018

It is NOT acceptable to dip a chicken finger in a Coke... Ever. — Brad (@TrooperDawg307) September 4, 2018

Other Twitter users had Greenfield's back.

Pretty sure I just saw a woman dunk her chicken finger in Coke at the #USOpen and take a bite. Now I want to try it. -- — Eugene Ramirez (@EugeneRamirez) September 3, 2018

Dipping chicken fingers in coke is not nearly as bad as dipping them in ketchup btw — Squan Swanson (@Squantoon) September 5, 2018

“The funny part is that this story starts with me telling my nephews, ‘Listen, I am about to do something really weird. It is a huge secret and you can't tell anybody.’” Greenfield recalled. “‘Don't tell your parents and don't tell any adults because it’s pretty embarrassing.’

Many followers seemed to agree Greenfield’s action was a crime, with one follower replying that it was a “felony” and the woman deserved “5-10 years minimum.” Others shared their shock and disapproval through memes.

Greenfield said she found out about the viral clip when her friend texted her saying, “Uh I just saw you dip a chicken finger into soda on ESPN.”

Despite the harsh comments, Greenfield told Fox News she thinks the “responses are the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I have been in hysterical laughter for 24 hours. I do think it is gross and it definitely sounds gross so I totally get where they are coming from,” she said. “I almost judge the people that are defending me more so.

“The best is the people that know me because they have had to deal with my weird eating habits forever and they are like, ‘Haha, now the world knows, you freak!’”