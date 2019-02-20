Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, Sleet And Freezing Rain Expected In Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Another winter storm is about to hit southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Forecasters say snow will begin rapidly by 7 a.m. across the area with a burst of heavier snow likely during the peak morning travel period. Roughly 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is expected before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle between 10 a.m. and noon. Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain will then continue during the afternoon, with a total ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch or less. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing between 2 and 4 p.m., with mainly rain showers after 4 p.m.

Snow will produce limited visibility and create hazardous road conditions this morning. Use caution while driving and allow extra travel time. Untreated roads will likely remain slippery this afternoon, with dirt/gravel roads even remaining icy after temperatures rise slightly above freezing later today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain today. #MIwx pic.twitter.com/zEDjYDWaiU — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 20, 2019

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Wednesday -- Cloudy; some a.m. snow, then periods of ice changing to rain. High 37. Low 33.

Thursday -- Periods of clouds and sunshine; breezy. High 39. Low 22.

Friday -- Partly sunny. High 37. Low 27.

Saturday -- Mainly cloudy, a bit of rain; possible thunderstorm late. High 43. Low 41.

Sunday -- A couple of rain or snow showers; windy. High 46. Low 25.