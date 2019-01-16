Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing Drizzle Slows Morning Commute

Freezing drizzle overnight has left metro Detroit roads slick and icy, leading to slowdowns and accidents Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until 10 a.m.

Forecasters say freezing drizzle will come to an end this morning, but will cause hazardous driving especially on untreated roads, bridges and exit ramps.

Several accidents, mainly spin-outs, have been reported on all local freeways. Michigan State Police say their troopers alone have responded to roughly 100 accidents since midnight.

Since midnight Second District Troopers have handled approximately 100 crashes on the freeways and the 9 townships we patrol. Our calls for service are through the roof. And one patrol car that was hit by a citizen that was driving too fast! Take it easy people. pic.twitter.com/2StDif6x2S — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 16, 2019

Think you have traffic problems....? This car is stranded on the embankment, facing the wrong way, on EB-I 94 near Chalmers. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/X4vXvUeHmE — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 16, 2019

Drivers are urged to take caution, go slower and leave plenty of stopping distance between vehicles.

Also be careful while walking in parking lots where ice may be present but not obvious to the eye.

Schools across metro Detroit are also closed Wednesday due to the wintry weather. Click here to check the complete list.

Freezing drizzle will gradually come to an end this morning, but already icy conditions will bring some hazardous travel during the morning commute. Drive cautiously this morning and allow extra time for travel. #miwx pic.twitter.com/mpqY7VY2yT — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 16, 2019

Looking ahead, AccuWeather is keeping an eye on another system expected to being some light snow to the Detroit area Thursday, and probably a bigger snowstorm, along with temps down in the single digits, over the weekend.