Win Tickets To See Roger Daltrey Perform The Who's 'Tommy' With The DSO

June 29, 2018
Features

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets to see Roger Daltrey perform The Who's "Tommy" with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, July 5 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

Be the 10th caller at (313) 298-1043 after the cue to call to win!

Tickets are on sale now for this special performance. 

Listen for more chances to win tickets all weekend on the All New 104.3 WOMC!

 

Roger Daltrey
Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Meadow Brook Ampitheatre

