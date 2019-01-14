The Who Bringing 2019 “Moving On! Tour” To Detroit In May

(104.3 WOMC) -- The Who is bringing their upcoming “Moving On! Tour” to Detroit this spring.

Roger Daltrey and guitarist and songwriter Pete Townshend will bring their indelible brand of powerhouse rock to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets (starting at $59) go on sale Friday, January 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Live Nation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000.

The tour comes in support of the band's first new album in 13 years.

Each date will see Daltrey and Townshend joined on stage by a local symphony. Daltrey told Rolling Stone that the idea stemmed from his own recent solo tour in which he plays The Who’s Tommy with the accompaniment of an orchestra. “I’ll be 75 years old in March and this feels like a dignified way to go and do music,” he remarked. “That’s all we’re really left with. We’re old men now. We’ve lost the looks. We’ve lost the glamour. What we’re left with is the music and we’re going to present it in a way which is as fresh and powerful as eve.”

Along with the orchestra, Daltrey and Townshend will be joined on stage by guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, and drummer Zak Starkey.