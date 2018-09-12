Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

You can now get a meatless slider from White Castle

September 12, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - White Castle has rolled out their new Impossible Slider at all locations nationwide for $1.99.

The slider features the plant-based meatless burger from Impossible Foods. 

The Impossible Slider is topped with smoked cheddar cheese, pickles and onions.

To find a White Castle location near you, click here.

Tags: 
White Castle
Impossible Burger

Recent Podcast Audio
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes