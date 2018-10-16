Where to Watch All Your Favorite Christmas Movies on TV This Holiday Season
‘Tis the season to relax and watch holiday movies with the entire family. Whether it be Christmas classics like Home Alone or heartfelt Hallmark films like Christmas Everlasting, PEOPLE has graciously created a list (and checked it twice!) of all of the holiday movies set to play on the small screen.
Hallmark
Christmas at Pemberley Manor
Christmas Joy
Road to Christmas
Christmas in Love
Christmas at Graceland
Mingle All the Way
Christmas at the Palace
Christmas at Grand Valley
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe
Christmas Everlasting
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
A Majestic Christmas
A Homegrown Christmas
Christmas Wonderland
A Gingerbread Romance
Entertaining Christmas
Christmas Copy
Christmas Made to Order
When Calls the Heart Christmas
Focus on Love
A Soldier’s Christmas
A Godwink Christmas
Return to Christmas Creek
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
Hope at Christmas
Welcome to Christmas
Northern Lights of Christmas
Memories of Christmas
Marrying Father Christmas
Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
Time for Me to Come Home
Reunited at Christmas
Small Town Christmas
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
Freeform
The Truth About Christmas
Life Size 2
No Sleep Till Christmas
Pop Up Santa
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
Freeform will be releasing premiere dates and the rest of their movie lineup in November.
AMC
AMC will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 26 with over 600 hours of films and specials.
Elf
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
The Santa Clause 2
Jingle All the Way
Prancer
Gremlins
Ernest Saves Christmas
All I Want For Christmas
Christmas in Connecticut
A Christmas Story 2
Dennis the Menace Christmas
The Nativity Story
Samantha: An American Girl Holiday
To Grandmother’s House We Go
White Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street
Sons of Mistletoe
A Holiday to Remember
Nothing Like the Holidays
One Magic Christmas
The Christmas Star
Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure
12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue
Happy Feet
Happy Feet 2
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Miracle
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Joyful Noise
Last Holiday
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You
The Year Without a Santa Claus
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Jack Frost
Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular
Merry Madagascar
Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper
The First Christmas Snow
The Leprechaun’s Christmas Gold
Life and Adventures of Santa Claus
The Little Drummer Boy: Book II
Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
Pinocchio’s Christmas
The Nuttiest Nutcracker
Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night
Hulu
Now streaming on the Hulu.
12 Dates Of Christmas
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dog for Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Puppy For Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Christmas Belle
Christmas Cupid
Christmas With the Andersons
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Dreamworks Home: For the Holidays
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Happy Christmas
Holly’s Holiday
Married By Christmas
My Dad is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Santa Hunters
Snow
Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Snowglobe
The Cath in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas
The Christmas Calendar
The March Sisters at Christmas
The Mistle-Tones
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tiny Christmas
Disney Channel & Disney Junior
“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special” – Dec. 1, 8 a.m.
“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas” – Dec. 1, 9 a.m.
“25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party” – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” – Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m.
“Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas” – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
“Toy Story That Time Forgot” – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
“The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special”
“Nancy and the Nice List” – December
Lifetime
My Christmas Inn – Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Arrangement – Nov. 21, 10 p.m.
‘Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion – Nov. 22, 10 p.m.
The Christmas Contract – Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Poinsettias for Christmas – Nov. 23, 8 p.m.
Every Other Holiday – Nov. 23, 10 p.m.
Every Day is Christmas – Nov. 24, 8 p.m.
Christmas Harmony – Nov. 24, 10 p.m.
Jingle Bells – Nov. 25, 8 p.m.
Christmas Perfection – Nov. 25, 10 p.m.
A Very Nutty Christmas – Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
A Twist of Christmas – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
Love for Christmas – Dec. 1, 10 p.m.
The Christmas Pact – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
A Star for Christmas – Dec. 2, 10 p.m.
Christmas Lost and Found – Dec. 7, 8 p.m.
Santa’s Boots – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
A Christmas in Tennessee – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Christmas Around the Corner – Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
Christmas Pen Pals – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
Hometown Christmas – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Kiss – Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
A Golden Christmas – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
3 Holiday Tails – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
Turner Classic Movies
Beyond Tomorrow – Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 1, 9:45 p.m.
It Happened on Fifth Avenue – Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
O. Henry’s Full House – Dec. 2, 10:15 p.m.
Holiday Inn – Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
The Man Who Came to Dinner – Dec. 8, 10 p.m.
The Shop Around the Corner – Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Holiday Affair – 10 p.m.
Trail of Robin Hood – Dec. 15, 8 p.m.
3 Godfathers – Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m.
Star in the Night – Dec. 15, 11:30 p.m.
Meet Me in St. Louis – Dec. 16, 8 p.m.
Little Women – Dec. 16, 10 p.m.
Lady on a Train – Dec. 17, 8 p.m.
Lady in the Lake – Dec. 17, 10 p.m.
Fitzwilly – Dec. 17, 12 a.m.
Crooks Anonymous – Dec. 17, 2 a.m.
Cover-Up – Dec. 17, 3:45 a.m.
Backfire – Dec. 17, 5:15 a.m.
Remember the Night – Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
Christmas in Connecticut – Dec. 22, 10 p.m.
The Holly and the Ivy – Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
A Christmas Carol – Dec. 23, 10 p.m.
The Bishop’s Wife – Dec. 24, 8 p.m.
In the Good Old Summertime – Dec. 24, 11:30 p.m.
Desk Set – Dec. 24, 3:45 a.m.
Some Like it Hot – Dec. 25, 8 p.m.
Monkey Business – Dec. 25, 10:15 p.m.
Lover Come Back – Dec. 25, 12:15 a.m.
Mr. Deeds Goes To Town – Dec. 25, 2:15 a.m.
Never Give a Sucker an Even Break – Dec. 25, 4:30 a.m.
That’s Entertainment I – Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
That’s Entertainment II – Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m.
That’s Entertainment III – Dec. 31, 12:45 a.m.
That’s Dancing – Dec. 31, 3 a.m.
It’s Showtime – Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
TBS
A Christmas Story – Dec. 24 (24-hour marathon)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf – Dec. 6, 8:30 p.m.
Fred Claus – Dec. 2, 2 p.m. / Dec. 8, 10 a.m.
Love Actually – Nov. 23, 8 p.m. / Dec. 1, 5 p.m. / Dec. 2, 4:30 p.m. / Dec. 9 5 p.m. / Dec. 21, 8 p.m. / Dec. 22, 10 a.m.
Wizard of Oz – Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. / Nov. 23, 5:45 p.m.
STARZ
Arthur Christmas
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In NY
Home For The Holidays
Nicholas Nickelby
Scrooged
Silent Night
Trapped In Paradise
STARZ app
Now streaming on the STARZ app.
Caillou’s Holiday Movie
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
Maisy: Christmas and Other Stories
Saving Santa
Snowtime!
Sonic Christmas Blast
UPtv
The Christmas Switch – Nov. 4, 7 p.m.
My Santa – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.
Chandler Christmas Getaway – Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
A Husband for Christmas – Nov. 4, 9 p.m.
Christmas on the Coast – Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
A Christmas Cruise – Nov. 18, 9 p.m.
Christmas Catch – Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
A Christmas in Vermont – Dec. 2, 9 p.m.
Christmas with a Prince – Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
A Fairytale Christmas – Dec. 9, 9 p.m.
Christmas on Holly Lane – Dec. 16, 7 p.m.
Hometown Holiday – Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
Netflix
Now streaming on Netflix.
48 Christmas Wishes
A Christmas Price: The Royal Wedding
A Christmas Prince
A Christmas Star
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Holiday Engagement
Abominable Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Believe
Christmas Cracker
Christmas Crush
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas Ranch
Christmas in the Smokies
Coffee Shop
Dear Santa
Get Santa
Heart of the Country
Holiday Baggage
Holiday Breakup
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Love Actually
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
Merry Kissmas
Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed In at the House of Mouse
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas
Miss Me This Christmas
Petterson and Findus 2
Santa Buddies
Santa Claws
Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The Christmas Candle
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Project
The Koala Brothers: Outback Christmas
The Magic Snowflake
The Nutcracker
The Spirit of Christmas
White Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Discover Family
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Nickelodeon
Albert
Santa Hunters
Tiny Christmas
Univision Networks
48 Christmas Wishes
The Ten Commandments
The Flight Before Christmas
La Virgen de Guadalupe