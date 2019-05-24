Memorial Day 2019: Where Vets And Military Eat Free And Get Discounts

(104.3 WOMC) -- Memorial Day is a time to remember the American soldiers who died in battle.

Several business are using the May 27 holiday to honor soldiers past and present with us with discounts and bargains.

Here's where you can find deals and freebies for veterans and active military personnel on Memorial Day:

Free food and meal deals

7-Eleven: Veterans Advantage members can grab a free medium coffee or Big Gulp from May 25-27 with valid ID.

Applebee's: Through May 31, participating restaurants are offering active, retired military service members and their families to dine and receive 10% off their bill. Also for the month of May, get the Dollarita margarita for $1 at participating restaurants nationwide.

Chuck E. Cheese's: Military families including active-duty, National Guard, reservists and retired service members get special deals year-round when they show their Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID Card or Dependent ID Card at restaurants.

Fogo de Chão: Veterans and active duty personnel get 50% off meals Monday and up to three guests get 10% off their meals. Military identification required.

Hooters: Veterans and active military eat free from a special menu Monday with a military identification and drink purchase. Hooters also offers a daily 10% military discount and a special 20% military discount every Tuesday throughout the year at participating locations.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu with proof of service from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Veterans, active military personnel, Gold Star parents and spouses and National Guard get a free entree Monday.

Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with valid state or federal identification get 20% off. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All vets and active military get a buy-one-get-one offer on sandwiches, salads and Pick-Your-Pair when they show their ID.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans and active duty military get 50% off lunch or dinner Memorial Day through May 29 with military IDs. Plus up to eight guests get 20% off their meals.

Twin Peaks: All military personnel get a free meal from a select menu select menu item Monday with military identification. Also anyone who donates $5 to Folds of Honor at participating restaurants will get a $5 Twin Peaks gift card to use on their next visit.

Shopping

Home Depot: All veterans receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases on Memorial Day with valid ID.

Kohl’s: Military Mondays offer an in-store discount of 15% to veterans and active military personnel year round, including Memorial Day. Must show valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at the cash register.

Lowe's: All veterans receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases on Memorial Day with valid ID.

Sherwin-Williams: Active and veteran military members receive an additional 10% discount with valid ID throughout May.

Value City Furniture: Active and veteran military receive free delivery on in-store purchases of $999 or more. Plus, save up to 20 percent off qualifying orders.

Car care

Goodyear Auto Service: Receive a free car care checks and 10% off of Goodyear Tires from May 23-27 with valid ID. Discount may be used in conjunction with up to $275 in tire-related rebates. Appointments made by May 27 can take advantage of the deal until June 13.

Hyundai: Active, retired and veteran military members receive an additional $1,000 credit toward a new vehicle with valid ID through June 3.

Jiffy Lube: Active military members and veterans get a 25% discount with valid ID year round, including Memorial Day. Some restrictions may apply.

Just Tires: Receive a free car care checks and 10% off of Goodyear Tires from May 23-27 with valid ID. Discount may be used in conjunction with up to $275 in tire-related rebates. Appointments made by May 27 can take advantage of the deal until June 13.