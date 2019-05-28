LIST* Here’s Where To Find Freebies And Deals For National Burger Day!

Burger lovers rejoice! Today (May 28) is your day. It's National Hamburger Day!! Luckily, USA Today has put together a list of some of the places that are going to give you some deals and/or freebies.

As always, you may want to call ahead to the location you're planning to visit because these specials are at participating locations only, there are some limitations and they are while supplies last.

BurgerFi - Come in today for a $5 BurgerFi double-patty cheeseburger. (One per customer)

Dairy Queen - Today through Friday, May 31st get a free hamburger when you buy a malt or shake with an offer on the DQ mobile app.

Ruby Tuesday - Enter the Ruby Tuesday Burger Jackpot through Friday for a chance to win free burgers or the grand prize trip to Las Vegas and free Ruby Tuesday for a year.

Wayback Burgers - They’re selling signature burgers for $3 for National Burger Day today.

White Castle - Finally, one for National Brisket Day, which is also today! Buy one BBQ Brisket Slider and get one free through Friday, May 31st with this coupon.