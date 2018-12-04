What's Your Favorite Classic Holiday Song?

It’s Christmastime again. Time to hang the lights and dust off the old decorations that reappear every holiday season. There’s lots of music that reappears this time each year as well - from the classics to newer hits by today’s top artists.

We want to know what your favorite classic Christmas song is. Here are the nominees:

Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock

Video of Jingle Bell Rock

Andy Williams - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Video of It&#039;s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The Ronettes – Sleigh Ride

Video of Sleigh Ride

Frank Sinatra – Mistletoe and Holly

Video of Frank Sinatra - Mistletoe and Holly (Faixa 6/20)

Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song

Video of The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)

The Carpenters – Merry Christmas Darling

Video of Merry Christmas Darling

Perry Como – (There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays

Video of [There&#039;s No Place Like] Home for the Holidays (1954 Version)

Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas

Video of A Holly Jolly Christmas

Bing Crosby – White Christmas

Video of White Christmas - Bing Crosby Version

Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree