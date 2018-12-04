What's Your Favorite Classic Holiday Song?
From a "White Christmas" to a "Holly Jolly" one
It’s Christmastime again. Time to hang the lights and dust off the old decorations that reappear every holiday season. There’s lots of music that reappears this time each year as well - from the classics to newer hits by today’s top artists.
We want to know what your favorite classic Christmas song is. Here are the nominees:
Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock
Andy Williams - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
The Ronettes – Sleigh Ride
Frank Sinatra – Mistletoe and Holly
Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song
The Carpenters – Merry Christmas Darling
Perry Como – (There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays
Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas
Bing Crosby – White Christmas
Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree