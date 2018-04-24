What's Coming And Going On Netflix In May 2018
(WOMC) It's that time again: Netflix is switching up its queue, and you'll want to pay attention, as to not to miss any of your favorite movies' final days.
On Tuesday, the streaming service revealed everything leaving and coming to Netflix in May 2018. There are plenty of additions to get excited about, as well as a few tearful goodbyes to be had.
The list includes oldies but goodies like Shrek and The Phantom of the Opera, new seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Scandal and this year's Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature, Coco. Plus, you can revisit Mamma Mia! before the long-awaited sequel hits theaters on July 20.
In addition, there’s the latest crop of The CW shows, of course, like Arrow, Riverdale and The Flash, along with Netflix original TV series like Trollhunters, Dear White People: Volume 2, and Bill Nye Saves the World. There are also debuts for original series and specials starring such famed and acclaimed celebrities as Carol Burnett, John Mulaney, David Letterman, Ali Wong, Joel McHale, Tig Notaro, and Steve Martin and Martin Short.
There’s something here for everyone to enjoy and plenty to keep you busy, so check out what’s arriving this May below:
NEW ON NETFLIX IN MAY
May 1:
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God's Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy: Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Season 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes - NETFLIX FILM
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
- Jailbreak
May 4
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Anon - NETFLIX FILM
- Busted!: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Volume 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- End Game - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Forgive Us Our Debts - NETFLIX FILM
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Manhunt - NETFLIX FILM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 5
- Faces Places
May 6
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (season one finale May 13) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 8
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9
- Dirty Girl
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kissing Booth - NETFLIX FILM
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 14
- The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4
- Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16
May 16
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
May 18
- Cargo - NETFLIX FILM
- Catching Feelings - NETFLIX FILM
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 19
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Scandal: Season 7
- Small Town Crime
May 20
- Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
- Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shooter: Season 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 23
- Explained - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 24
- Fauda: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
- Ibiza - NETFLIX FILM
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 26
- Sara's Notebook - NETFLIX FILM
May 27
- The Break with Michelle Wolf - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 29
- Disney·Pixar's Coco
May 30
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 31
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LEAVING NETFLIX IN MAY
May 1
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte's Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean's Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
- The Host
May 12
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
- Disney’s The Jungle Book