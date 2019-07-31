What’s New On Netflix And What’s Leaving In August 2019
Netflix is offering a cornucopia of new streaming options for subscribers to enjoy in the comfort of their homes or on their mobile device of choice this August. From original shows to top-notch films, Netflix has a massive number of compelling offerings lined up.
Several popular house-produced projects debut this month, including The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, season 3 of GLOW, and season 3 of Dear White People, as well as the fourth volume of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.
The streaming giant also has a wealth of entertaining films and series not produced in-house on tap this month, including the first five films in the Rocky franchise, classic comedy Groundhog Day, and season 6 of The 100.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something's Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie
Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Aug. 2
Ask the StoryBots Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Basketball or Nothing (Netflix Original)
Dear White People Volume 3 (Netflix Original)
Derry Girls Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Otherhood (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 4 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 5
Enter the Anime (Netflix Original)
No Good Nick Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalo: Why Would You Do That
Aug. 8
Dollar (Netflix Original)
Jane the Virgin Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director (Netflix Original)
Wu Assassins (Netflix Original)
Aug. 9
Cable Girls Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Family (Netflix Original)
Glow Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The InBESTigators (Netflix Original)
iZombie Season 5
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Original)
Sintonia (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales (Netflix Original)
Tiny House Nation Volume 1
Aug. 13
Knightfall Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix Original)
Aug. 14
The 100 Season 6
Aug. 15
Cannon Busters (Netflix Original)
Aug. 16
45 rpm (Netflix Original)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
Better Than Us (Netflix Original)
Diagnosis (Netflix Original)
Frontera verde (Netflix Original)
Invader ZIm: Enter the Florpus (Netflix Original)
The Little Switzerland (Netflix Original)
Mindhunter Season 2 (Netflix Original)
QB1: Beyond the Lights Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Selfless
Sextuplets (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters Back to School (Netflix Original)
Victim Number 8 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 17
The Punisher (2004)
Aug. 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free (Netflix Original)
Aug. 21
American Factory (Netflix Original)
Hyperdrive (Netflix Original)
Aug. 22
Love Alarm (Netflix Original)
Aug. 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema (Netflix Original)
Hero Mask Part II (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers (Netflix Original)
Aug. 27
Million Pound Menu Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 29
Falling Inn Love (Netflix Original)
Kardec (Netflix Original)
Workin' Moms Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Aug. 30
The A List (Netflix Original)
Carole & Tuesday (Netflix Original)
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix Original)
Droppin' Cash Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La Grande Classe (Netflix Original)
Locked Up Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem Season 2 - Netflix Original
Styling Hollywood (Netflix Original)
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis (Netflix Original)
Un bandido honrado (Netflix Original)
Aug. 31
Luo Bao Bei Season 1
Coming in August:
Sacred Games Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in August:
Behind the Scenes: Stranger Things
I'm Obsessed with This - Lindsey Weber and Jean Bentley
Prism: Tales of Your City
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in August:
Aug. 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington Seasons 1-5
Death in Paradise Seasons 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel Season 1
Zombieland
Aug. 2
The Founder
Aug. 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV
Aug. 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Aug. 8
The Emoji Movie
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 14
The Royals Season 1
Aug. 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly Season 1
Aug. 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Aug. 20
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Aug. 21
Beautiful Creatures
Aug. 28
Wind River
Aug. 30
Burnt
Aug. 31
Straw Dogs