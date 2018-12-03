What’s Michigan's Favorite Christmas Candy? Hint: It’s Not Candy Canes

(104.3 WOMC) -- When you think of Christmas sweets, baked goods like cookies, cakes and fudge may come to mind, but let’s not forget about the Christmas candy!

Thanks to a study by Candy Store we know Michigan's favorite Christmas candy is reindeer corn.

Yup, reindeer corn.

Reindeer corn was a country-wide favorite, finishing in the top 3 in 13 states. It's been a favorite in Michigan for three years in a row now.

Reese's Cup Minis took the number 2 spot and peppermint bark was number 3.

Here's what the website had to say:

Yup, it’s candy corn again. Reindeer corn, that is. Michigan has consistently shown its preference to the stripy corn kernal candies. It’s been number one for Halloween and holiday candy for 3 straight years.

What can we say? The football team color is “Maize” for God’s sake. I’ve never heard of that color existing in any other context. Michigan is part of the Corn Belt. They even genetically modified their sweet corn to increase the sugar content from 9% to 35%. They just LOVE the corn.

But, there could be reason for hope for those in the mitten state who cry foul. Reese’s Cup Minis have leaped into the #2 position in a strong way. Will they unnseat candy corn in it’s own backyard? We’ll see what happens next year.

To track this year’s trends, the online candy retailer compiled more than 30,000 survey responses nationwide and checked with candy manufacturers and retailers to get their input.

A few more tidbits:

1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.

Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.

The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.

December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.

Canada spent $362M (USD) in Dec 2014 on candy, confectionary & snack foods.

59% of holiday sales are expected to be online.

You can find the list of favorite holiday candy by state at CandyStore.com.