WATCH: Woman Drops Cell Phone In Ocean, Whale Brings It Back To Her!

(104.3 WOMC) -- A video of an adorable beluga whale has been circulating on social media after it was uploaded to Instagram earlier this week on Monday (May 6).

According to the Daily Mail, a woman named Isa Opdahl was on a boat with her friends at Hammerfest Harbour in Norway when her phone fell into the sea. Just when she thought that she would never see her phone again, she noticed a beluga whale swimming to the surface with her phone in its mouth!

Isa was then able to easily retrieve the phone from the whale’s mouth, amazed that the animal carried out such a kind deed.

Norway: beluga whale returns dropped phone • via isa.opdahl • May 2019 pic.twitter.com/xavFl6PGyV — Karina Hyett (@KarinaHyett) May 8, 2019

But wait, the plot thickens! Just last week, a beluga whale wearing a harness with a camera attached to it was found by a fisherman in Norway and the video of this whale also went viral.

Marine experts believe that the whale wearing the camera harness may have been a Russian operative that escaped from its training facility.