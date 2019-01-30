Too Cold to Go Out to Get Food? See Who's Delivering FREE Burgers!

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're able to hibernate today, you probably should. If you didn't end up stocking up on food, we have a solution for you.

Wendy's wants you to have your beef and bacon too.

If you order Wendy's through Door Dash this week, you can get a free Baconator sandwich with the purchase of $10 or more. You'll have to type in FREEBACONATOR at checkout. The deal is good through February 4th.

In announcing the promotion, Dublin-based Wendy’s — which has become known for sassy social-media posts — tweaked McDonald’s for recently announcing a “bacon Happy Hour” to promote new menu items at its stores.

“We’ve always owned bacon and that’s not changing because our competitors are throwing a happy hour to celebrate its importance,” said Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, in a statement.

The Baconator has a regular menu price of about $6.

For the love of bacon, stop reading this, head to DoorDash.com or the app and get to ordering Wendy’s!