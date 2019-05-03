Wendy's Takes Its Frosty To The Next Level, Debuts Frosty Cookie Sundae

(104.3 WOMC) -- With summer just around the corner, Wendy's is taking its frosty game to the next level.

The fast food chain debuted the Frosty Cookie Sundae.

"This isn't a drill," Wendy's wrote on its website.

It's the same frosty customers know and love plus chunks of cookie bites and drizzled Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.

Ghirdelli tweeted about the match made in chocolate heaven.

We’ve teamed up with @Wendys to bring you something delicious! Try Wendy’s new Frosty Cookie Sundae topped with rich and decadent #Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce now available at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations! pic.twitter.com/ieH1lFzL6K — GhirardelliChocolate (@LoveGhirardelli) April 29, 2019

The Frosty Cookie Sundae is available at participting Wendy's.