Chill Out: Wendy's 50 Cent Frosty Is Back
Screaming for (cheap) ice cream.
May 10, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- Wendy's is pulling out all the stops these days.
The chain announced Thursday (May 9) that the 50 cent Frosty deal has officially returned, the same day they promised Spicy Chicken Nuggets will make a comeback.
A 50¢ Small Frosty is almost like highway robbery, but we’ll let you get away with it.
While the Frosty size may be smaller than you’d like, at just 50 cents apiece you could buy a few.
Start collecting your quarters. Offer only for a limited time.